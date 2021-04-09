April 9, 2021 - Dewitt Tilton Group, a leading commercial and industrial construction company serving the Georgia and South Carolina markets, announced the hiring of construction superintendent Jonathan Herrington. A former superintendent at a national commercial contracting firm, Herrington brings a wealth of experience to Dewitt Tilton Group’s award-winning team.
With over 50 years of combined experience between the company's principals, Andrew DeWitt and Chris Tilton, Dewitt Tilton Group uses a unique in-house design and consultation process that takes a construction project from a vision to completion with full-service contracting services.
“We’re lucky to have Jonathan. We provide innovative solutions for the most complex challenges, and we bring our financial strength, outstanding reputation, and industry relationships to work on every project. Jonathan has the necessary skills and experience to represent our team well in the field,” added Tilton.
Herrington’s main area of responsibility will be supervising the day-to-day progress of construction projects once the ground is broken. He is also charged with keeping projects on schedule and within budget.
“I’m very impressed by this company’s customer service and commitment to the entire building process, from the first meeting to handing over the keys to a dream building,” he said. “I like to call it, 'from trees to keys' because we are truly a one-stop-shop for both commercial and industrial developments.”
A native of Midway, Georgia, Herrington volunteers in his community coaching kid’s sports with his local department of recreation.
