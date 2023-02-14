February 14, 2023 - Savannah Surfaces recently announced that Joseph Nowicki has been hired as the Logistics/Warehouse Manager at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Joseph brings several years of operations and logistics experience. Previously he managed logistics operations for Macy’s, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. He earned his BBA in International Business from the University of North Florida. As the Logistics/Warehouse Manager, Joseph will oversee Savannah Surface’s interior tile and exterior hardscapes warehouse and stone yard operations. He will also manage all driver personnel to better receive, load, and deliver quality products to our customers.
