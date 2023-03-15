March 15, 2023 - Coleman Company, Inc. has announced the hiring of Juan Buleje, PLS to join their Survey team as a Survey Project Manager. Buleje will provide management and technical support to the survey team for industrial, commercial, residential, and municipal clients.
Buleje brings with him years of experience in the surveying and mapping field. He began his career in Peru with his uncle’s company, then as a survey technician for the City of Long Beach and later furthered his knowledge by completing the Santiago Canyon College’s Surveying and Mapping Science Certification Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.