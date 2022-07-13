July 13, 2022 - Nashville businessman John Lowry has announced the launch of Thrivence, a new management consulting company. The new venture, which has been created as part of Nashville-based engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions, which has an office in Savannah, has already signed on several respected leaders as consulting partners, including Wanda Lyle, Derek Young, David Scobey and Ann Hatcher.
Lowry, president of Thrivence, is a recognized authority on negotiation through his experiences as a lawyer, business consultant, negotiation coach and university administrator. He previously served as senior vice president for Advancement at Lipscomb University.
“Our goal is to bring innovation to our clients through a new model of management consulting services,” Lowry said. “Thrivence will help clients create processes and products, help with problem-solving, and ultimately improve our clients’ performance.”
Thrivence is already serving clients across the Southeast and in a variety of industries, including architecture/engineering/construction, the public sector, real estate development, health care, and private equity. Specifically, Thrivence will counsel clients in leadership development, strategy and performance, and technology solutions.
“We’ve seen firsthand how business leaders have been dealing with disruptions, whether they’re due to the workforce, supply chain, digital transformations or inflation,” Lowry said. “We want to help our clients get ahead of these disruptions, and we do so by helping them create value, by identifying customized innovative solutions for people – both employees and customers. We look forward to providing these solutions across the Southeast and beyond.”
In addition to Lowry, Thrivence has 15 consultants on board and plans to grow by 50 percent in the next year. Understanding the importance of providing tech solutions in an ever-changing market, Thrivence has integrated Barge Design Solutions’ information management group under its umbrella of offerings. This integration, which provides clients with access to top technology professionals, gives the consulting company tech firepower seldom seen outside of global consulting firms.
“John has been a trusted counselor of ours for years and is a huge asset to the community,” said Bob Higgins, CEO of Barge Design Solutions. “Many of our clients and friends asked us for advice on finding robust consulting services. That need inspired the creation of Thrivence, and John was a natural fit to lead this new endeavor. Thrivence will help companies meet the challenges of today’s business environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.