July 21, 2022 - ROOKER has announced that it has begun construction on a new 797-acre Class-A industrial development in metro Savannah. ROOKER’s latest investment near the Port of Savannah, Seaport 16 Trade Center, will accommodate up to 7,100,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in 10 buildings.
The developer expects to complete construction in 2023 on Building 1, an 868,160 square foot speculative building that is expandable to 1,600,000 square feet.Solution Property Group is ROOKER’s marketing partner for the project.
Seaport 16 Trade Center is located at the intersection of Olive Branch Road and Georgia Highway 80, 25 miles from the Port of Savannah and 12 miles from Jimmy Deloach Parkway. The park is 3.3 miles from Interstate 16 Exit 137, and 4.7 miles from Interstate 16 Exit 143.Seaport 16 is also 5 miles from the future Hyundai electric vehicle assembly and battery factory which is scheduled to open in 2025.
“We have followed the impressive growth at the Port of Savannah since the completion of our last development project in Savannah in 2020, and tenant demand from port-related users continues to be strong,” said John Rooker, CEO of ROOKER. “We’re excited to attract high quality jobs and industry to Bryan County over the next several years at Seaport 16.”
“We continue to experience record-setting growth at the Port of Savannah, and additional warehouse capacity is needed to accommodate expanding trade volume,“ said Stacy Watson, Director of Economic and Industrial Development at the Georgia Ports Authority. “Our customers will benefit greatly from this new Class-A industrial real estate location at Seaport 16."
ROOKER closed on the purchase of the 797-acre property in December 2021. Mal Hill of Solution Property Group represented ROOKER in its purchase. Rhett Mouchet of Colliers International represented the seller. Thomas & Hutton is the civil engineer for Seaport 16, and POH Architects will provide architectural design. Morgan Corp. is the site work contractor.
“At Seaport 16, we can lay out three buildings larger than 1,300,000 square feet, which is unique in Savannah,” said Rooker. “We continue to see our tenants ask for larger buildings and parking areas, and we can accommodate those requirements at Seaport 16. We see those trends continuing as the Southeastern U.S. population continues to grow.”
“We are excited that Rooker has begun construction on its first building,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “Having buildings like Rooker’s under construction will help make Bryan County more competitive from a speed-to-market perspective and will help us continue to accommodate projects fueled by the rapid growth of the Port of Savannah.”
