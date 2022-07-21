July 21, 2022 - ROOKER has announced that it has begun construction on a new 797-acre Class-A industrial development in metro Savannah. ROOKER’s latest investment near the Port of Savannah, Seaport 16 Trade Centerwill accommodate up to 7,100,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in 10 buildings.  

The developer expects to complete construction in 2023 on Building 1, an 868,160 square foot speculative building that is expandable to 1,600,000 square feet.Solution Property Group is ROOKER’s marketing partner for the project. 

