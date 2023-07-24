July 24, 2023 - JE Dunn Construction has received the First Place Build Georgia Award presented by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), naming the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) Chatham House Residence Hall the Best Project in the State of Georgia for projects in its category.
“Our team is honored to receive this award and be recognized by the AGC of Georgia,” said Ryan Price, Vice President of JE Dunn Construction. “This project team’s commitment to safety, transparency, and collaboration helped them to overcome the transformation of this existing building into the modern student housing facility it has become. The success of this project was made possible through our partnerships with SCAD, Hansen Architects, Tharpe Engineering Group, Method Engineering Group, and all our incredible Trade Partners.”
AGC Georgia is the leading statewide trade association representing the commercial construction industry. Each year, AGC Georgia recognizes member construction firms for outstanding achievements. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry. To be recognized, hundreds of construction firms submitted notable projects to be judged on criteria including safety, innovation, dedication, and excellence in project management.
Located in Savannah’s downtown historic district, the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) Chatham House Residence Hall is a 147,000 SF, 15-story dormitory that opened in the Fall of 2022, welcoming 600+ students to their new home. This 70+-year-old building was rehabilitated on time, under budget, and with a safety record of zero recordable incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.