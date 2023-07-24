2023 Build Georgia Award Photo - JE Dunn SCAD CHatham House Residence Hall.jpg

Cyrus Deloe (Superintendent), Russ Aldridge (General Superintendent), Mark Christianson (Project Executive).

July 24, 2023 - JE Dunn Construction has received the First Place Build Georgia Award presented by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), naming the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) Chatham House Residence Hall the Best Project in the State of Georgia for projects in its category.

“Our team is honored to receive this award and be recognized by the AGC of Georgia,” said Ryan Price, Vice President of JE Dunn Construction. “This project team’s commitment to safety, transparency, and collaboration helped them to overcome the transformation of this existing building into the modern student housing facility it has become. The success of this project was made possible through our partnerships with SCAD, Hansen Architects, Tharpe Engineering Group, Method Engineering Group, and all our incredible Trade Partners.”

