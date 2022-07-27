2021 Lecture Series Homepage

July 27, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Natalie Henshaw, owner and operator of Henshaw Preservation, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation, on the importance of historic window restoration and maintenanceis set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. 

Henshaw will discuss how restoring and maintaining historic wood windows not only preserves this irreplaceable resource and protects the historical integrity of a building, but how it’s also cost-effective and environmentally responsible. Henshaw earned her AAS from Savannah Technical College’s Historic Preservation and Restoration Program in 2013. She’s worked in hands-on preservation with various non-profits, construction companies, and federal agencies. She’s also worked on seasonal cross-country projects with HistoriCorps. Now Henshaw spends most of her time with Henshaw Preservation focusing on window restoration and historic masonry in the Savannah area.  

