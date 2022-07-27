July 27, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Natalie Henshaw, owner and operator of Henshaw Preservation, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation, on the importance of historic window restoration and maintenance, is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Henshaw will discuss how restoring and maintaining historic wood windows not only preserves this irreplaceable resource and protects the historical integrity of a building, but how it’s also cost-effective and environmentally responsible. Henshaw earned her AAS from Savannah Technical College’s Historic Preservation and Restoration Program in 2013. She’s worked in hands-on preservation with various non-profits, construction companies, and federal agencies. She’s also worked on seasonal cross-country projects with HistoriCorps. Now Henshaw spends most of her time with Henshaw Preservation focusing on window restoration and historic masonry in the Savannah area.
“Windows are frequently overlooked in many restorations, but they are historically significant and can actually be energy efficient and add additional character to a house," HSF Education and Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold said. “We are excited to have Natalie’s expertise to share information about restoring and maintaining historic windows.”
Henshaw’s lecture, held at HSF’s headquarters at 321 E. York St., is free for HSF members and $15 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m.with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. Members may RSVP for the August 18th lecture by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org. The $15 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended.
For more information on the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series, contact Newbold at 912-483-7294. For information about other HSF events, visit myhsf.org or call 912-233-7787, and follow HSF on their social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
