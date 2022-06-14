June 14, 2022 - The Waters Avenue Phase III Streetscape Project begins this Wednesday, June 15, and will ultimately cover the area along Waters Avenue between 37th Street and Victory Drive Right-of-Way. This will be the final phase of the Waters Avenue Streetscape Project. The major work components included demolition, new sidewalk with concrete banding, new stamped concrete crosswalks, landscaping, striping, and decorative lighting provided by Georgia Power.
The first intersection closing is Seiler Avenue. Work between 37th Street and Seiler Avenue is estimated to take approximately 6 weeks. Weather and unforeseen underground items could cause schedule adjustments. The contractor will provide access to all businesses and residents during construction and detours will be noted by roadway signage.
The Waters Avenue Streetscape project kicked off in 2014, with Phase I being completed in 2016 and Phase II being completed in 2019. The total amount committed for the three phases is $7.3 million, with nearly all funding coming from SPLOST IV, V, VI and VII. The Phase III construction cost is $1,162,336.24.
Additional notices for impacted blocks will be made prior to construction commencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.