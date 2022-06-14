June 14, 2022 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced that they named among Zweig Group’s 2022 Best Firms To Work For, as well as Zweig’s 2022 Hot Firms.
The company ranked 23rd on Zweig’s Best Firms To Work For List for 2022, marking its highest-ever ranking and the 7th year of recognition by Zweig as one of the country’s Best Firms To Work For in the AEC Industry. The Best Firms to Work For award recognizes the top AEC firms in the US and Canada based on their workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, and much more.
“We are honored to be recognized by Zweig as a leading national employer in the AEC industry for nearly a decade now, which is a testament to all our employees and professional staff across the company,” said Chuck Perry, EMC’s President and CEO. “We have a culture of supporting one another, embracing change, and staying focused on client service even in the most challenging circumstances. That culture served us well this past year and positions us for continued success as we plan for the future.”
EMC also ranked among the 2022 Hot Firm List by Zweig. The Zweig Group Hot Firm List recognizes the 100 fastest-growing AEC firms in the United States and Canada. These firms have outperformed the economy and competitors to become leaders in their chosen fields. These accolades are just two reasons why EMC remains one of the most sought-after employers in the Southeast, as well as a firm of choice for its clients across the United States.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm providing services throughout the United States. With eleven office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services. For more information, visit emc-eng.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.