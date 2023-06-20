June 20, 2023 - Daniel, one of the Sunbelt Region’s most active real estate development, management, and investment firms, recently announced that they have closed on land and started construction on a new luxury apartment community located in historic Savannah, Georgia.
Consistently ranked as one of America’s best cities to live in, Savannah presents a diverse and bustling economy with a rapidly expanding employment base.
The development is a 288-unit, four-story, 6 building, premium rental community, located on Hutchinson Island, directly across the Savannah River from the downtown historic district of Savannah. Heavily amenitized, the property will provide a wonderful resident home with beautiful views from nearly every elevated unit, easy and secure accessibility and connectivity to existing and future amenities and community spaces on the island. The community is adjacent to the Westin Savannah Golf Resort and Spa (403 key hotel, 50,000 SF meeting space, 18-hole Cupp/Snead designed Championship Golf Course) and the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center.
This community will feature a clubhouse that includes the leasing office, resident social and co-working space, a expansive fitness studio that will open up to an outdoor lounge area featuring a large fireplace with expansive views of the saltwater pool and deck. Interior unit features include quartz countertops with custom cabinetry, designer lighting, and smart home features to name a few.
“We are excited to make this investment in Savannah, America’s first planned city, and on an incredibly unique site” said Pat Henry, President and CEO of Daniel, “Savannah features a diverse economy, the most dynamic east coast port in the United States and recent expansions of Hyundai, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) only add to this historically unique city. With thoughtful design and community features, we look forward to creating a community that will add to the vibrant growth story that this area is experiencing.”
Construction began earlier this month with the first units delivering in Early 2025.
