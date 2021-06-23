June 23, 2021 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, recently announced the firm was honored with the Zweig Group’s 2021 Hot Firm Award, as well as Zweig’s 2021 Best Firms To Work For Award. The Zweig Group‘s Hot Firm Award recognizes the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms in the United States.
"EMC is honored to receive this prestigious award for 2021; we truly appreciate and thank our clients and employees who have helped us achieve this important recognition," EMC Engineering Services, Inc. said in a statement.
The Zweig Group‘s Best Firms To Work For Award celebrates the top AEC firms based on workplace practices, benefits, retention rates, and more. For more information about The Zweig Group and their award programs visit zweiggroup.com.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm providing services throughout the United States. With ten office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services. For more information, visit emc-eng.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.