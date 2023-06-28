June 29, 2023 - Effective July 1, 2023, the City of Savannah will begin charging development impact fees to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities to serve new growth and development. 

“Our approach to developing impact fees in Savannah was driven by data, best practices demonstrated across Georgia, and engagement with local stakeholders, and our community as a whole, every step of the way,” said Savannah City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder. “We now have another tool to assure the necessary expansion of City services into growing areas is funded equitably and sustainably.”

