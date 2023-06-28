June 29, 2023 - Effective July 1, 2023, the City of Savannah will begin charging development impact fees to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities to serve new growth and development.
“Our approach to developing impact fees in Savannah was driven by data, best practices demonstrated across Georgia, and engagement with local stakeholders, and our community as a whole, every step of the way,” said Savannah City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder. “We now have another tool to assure the necessary expansion of City services into growing areas is funded equitably and sustainably.”
Impact fees are determined by the City’s Development Impact Fee Ordinance, which City Council approved in February 2023. The ordinance includes a three-year phased implementation of the impact fee program:
- Year 1: 50% of maximum impact fee ($1,965 for a single-family home)
- Year 2: 75% of maximum impact fee ($2,948 for a single-family home)
- Year 3: 100% of maximum impact fee ($3,931 for a single-family home)
Additionally, a resolution was adopted providing a 25% exemption for affordable housing.
Questions about the City’s impact fees can be submitted to the City’s Planning and Urban Design Department via email or by calling (912) 651-3108. Information is also available online at www.savannahga.gov/impactfees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.