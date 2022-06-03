June 3, 2022 - Sandpiper Supply, Inc., a local plumbing supplier and showroom, recently announced the winners of their fourth annual scholarships to local students. The top recipient, Tyler Schell, of Richmond Hill High School, will receive a $1000 cash award for his winning essay. Second place Jenna Kate Welch of The Habersham School will receive $500, and the third place essay by Gaven Hill of Richmond Hill High School will receive $250. Three honorable mention scholarships of $100 each were awarded to Sean Tolliver, Ansleigh Cheaves, and Peyton Coursey.
The scholarship is open yearly to high school seniors of good standing in the Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan counties. Chat Howard, President of Sandpiper Supply remarked, “It is always a privilege to read these essays and to hear about life experiences and how this amazing city has affected these young people.”
“We want these seniors to reflect on their formative years here in the Low Country, hone their talents at college, then return home to continue to make Savannah a better place,” says Christy Ellis, Showroom and Scholarship Director at Sandpiper.
Sandpiper Supply plans to continue to offer these scholarships yearly. To date, over $9000 in scholarships from Sandpiper Supply have been awarded. Detailed information on how to apply and a link to this year’s winning essay can be found on their website, www.sandpipersav.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.