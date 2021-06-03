June 3, 2021 - The Zweig Group annually recognizes outstanding workplaces across the United States in the architecture, engineering, environmental, planning, and construction industry (AEC) in their Best Firms to Work for Awards. Thomas & Hutton announced that they have been named one of the top 25 companies to work for in the 200+ employees category. Firms are evaluated on culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more – from both management and staff perspectives. Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline.
Thomas & Hutton was honored due to the inspiring environment it cultivates to make employees feel valued and empowered to make a difference. Survey data is reviewed by Thomas & Hutton to ensure continued employee satisfaction as a result of their dedication to the wellbeing of our employees and their families, as well as their emphasis on personal and professional growth. This is achieved in a variety of ways, including a robust benefits package, incentive-based wellness program, T&H Helping Hands volunteer programs, on-site professional development trainings, as well as a vibrant office culture. Employees at Thomas & Hutton develop bonds outside of the office at fun outings such as baseball games and family picnics, annual Office Olympics, and company-wide parties. The input they receive is invaluable and helps Thomas & Hutton’s Board of Directors and leadership advance their mission of “ONE Company”, where each employee is valued for their contribution the work Thomas & Hutton does across its nine regions in the Southeastern United States.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
