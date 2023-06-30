June 30 - City awarded federal grant funds for Springfield Terrace School Rehabilitation Project.png
Photo provided by the City of Savannah.

June 30, 2023 - As the City continues its work to restore Springfield Terrace School, the National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $50,000 grant in support of the project, as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights grant program. 

The grant will fund the Springfield Terrace School Rehabilitation Project, which aims to begin planning for the restoration of the school building in the Carver Village neighborhood with a focus on its preservation. 

