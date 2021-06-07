June 7, 2021 - Omega Construction’s Georgia Division began construction last month on its latest project, a new 2 story office building to be located at 110 Park of Commerce Drive, off Chatham Parkway. The 28,000 square foot Class-A building will house the corporate offices of DAI Commercial, Broughton Partners, Omega Construction’s Georgia Division, and future tenant space as well.
“We are honored to work with Omega Construction on this significant project,” said DAI Commercial Vice President Guy Davidson. “This project will complement the other Class-A office buildings we previously developed on adjacent property and we expect this new building to be the best one. It will be constructed on the last undeveloped lot within the Savannah Park of Commerce, which my partner Mike Kistler developed in the mid-1990s helping establish Chatham Parkway as the premier office corridor in the county. Our office park is located in the geographic center of Chatham County which allows for a convenient drive to anywhere within our MSA.”
“We are thrilled to team up with DAI and Broughton Partners to bring this project to fruition. There has been excellent collaboration between our teams to get to the starting line, said Todd Mayo, Vice President of Omega’s Georgia Division. “The new office is also a great milestone for Omega and the growth of this division. The hard work and dedication of our employees over the last three years afforded us this opportunity and by anchoring our division with a new office, we can support Savannah’s growth by adding resources and continuing to build trust within the community”, said Mayo.
Additional project partners for the new office building include Studio Plaid, Coleman Company, First Citizens Bank, and Method Engineering.
The Park of Commerce office building is expected be complete in the Spring of 2022. Visit www.omegaconstruction.com or call 912-480-0135 for more information.
