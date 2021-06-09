June 9, 2021 - Savannah Country Day School recently broke ground on its 32,000 sq. ft. Upper School STEM Building. Mingledorff Hall, which will be the flagship building for the Upper School, is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.
"We are thrilled to be moving forward with the construction of our new Upper School STEM building. The support of our donors, especially during this past year, speaks volumes to the generosity and resolve of our larger school community,” said Head of School Kef Wilson. "This new state-of-the-art building will transform our campus and provide for our students a first-rate academic facility."
The Upper School STEM building is the initial phase of Country Day’s $20 million “Invest in Excellence” campaign to improve campus facilities and better meet the needs of students. It will house five math classrooms, five science labs, an energy learning lab, a fabrication/maker space, the Mingledorff Library, the Demere Gathering Stair, deans' offices and a student commons area.
Savannah Country Day partnered with Architectural Resources Cambridge out of Boston, MA, and Hussey Gay Bell of Savannah to design a building that would complement the surrounding facilities and anchor the Upper School buildings. Local general contracting firm West Construction Company will
oversee construction.
Matt West, president of West Construction Company said, "The addition of the STEM building reinforces Country Day's reputation of academic excellence and its commitment to students and faculty. We’re excited to be a part of this significant project for our community, and look forward to all of the work
ahead.”
Additional components of the "Invest in Excellence" campaign include athletic upgrades and renovations, a fine and performing arts expansion, and efforts to benefit The Little School and grow the school’s endowment. For more information, visit investinginexcellence.savcds.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.