January 30, 2023 - Kamryn Owens has joined Thomas & Hutton as a Project Administrator. Kamryn obtained her degree in business administration from Georgia Southwestern State University and will graduate with a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University in the spring of 2023. She received her human resource management specialist certificate from Savannah Technical College and is a credentialed Microsoft Office Specialist.
With vast administrative support experience in private and public sectors, Kamryn will work across Thomas & Hutton as Project Administrator on business processes, communication practice, accounting, and project management procedures.
