July 19, 2021 - Re:Purpose Savannah recently announced the promotion of Katie Fitzhugh to Assistant Director, a position that has been vacant since May 2019. In this position, her responsibilities will include acquisition and management of deconstruction projects, crew leadership and training, client relations, and subcontractor oversight. She will also assist the Executive Director as needed on special projects.
In her former position as Crew Lead, Fitzhugh was instrumental in growing Re:Purpose Savannah's capacity to offer deconstruction services for historic buildings in Chatham County. She brings with her a lifetime of experience restoring historic homes, a Masters in Architectural History from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and a wealth of industry connections. She is also a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council and chair of the Friends of Wormsloe Advocacy Group.
“Katie has made all of the difference in helping advance Re:Purpose’s position as leaders in deconstruction in Savannah. Since joining the team last August, she has enabled our small non-profit to keep more historic building materials out of the landfill than ever before. She has distinguished herself with a fierce work ethic and undeniable leadership skills,” said Mae Bowley, Executive Director of Re:Purpose Savannah
Re:Purpose Savannah specializes in the deconstruction of historic buildings and the retail of reclaimed building materials, with an emphasis on old-growth lumber. Re:Purpose Savannah’s mission is to capture and share the value of historic structures through shared research and documentation of buildings, through their careful deconstruction and salvage of the architectural fabric of projects, and through making goods available for reuse at their marsh-front lumber yard. Reclaimed goods are available by appointment from their east side lumber yard at 2302 E Gwinnett Street.
More information on Katie and Re:Purpose Savannah, including booking sales appointments is available on their website at repurposesavannah.org or email info@repurposesavannah.org
