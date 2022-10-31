October 31, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell continues to expand its Survey Department with the hire of Kevin Weaver as Survey Project Manager.
Weaver joins the firm with over 25 years of project and crew management experience, as well as expertise performing ALTA, aerial topographic, planimetric, boundary, commercial and residential surveys, in addition to construction staking and data processing. As Survey Project Manager, his responsibilities will include overseeing and coordinating survey projects from field to finish for the Atlanta office. He completed Land Survey Certification coursework at Middle Georgia College.
