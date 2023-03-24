March 24, 2023 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the promotion of Kip Goodbread to Senior Associate Owner. 

Goodbread has been with EMC for 29 years and began his career at Pruitt & Purcell, P.C as a Jr. Design Engineer which was acquired by EMC in 2003. He has served as the Brunswick Branch Manager since 2004. Goodbread holds a Bachelors of Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech with Cooperative Education, has his EIT and is a certified GSWCC Level II Certified Plan Reviewer. Goodbread has been involved outside of EMC for many years with his local community by being active with the Exchange Club of Brunswick, American Cancer Society – Relay for Life events and the Boy Scouts of America.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.