March 24, 2023 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the promotion of Kip Goodbread to Senior Associate Owner.
Goodbread has been with EMC for 29 years and began his career at Pruitt & Purcell, P.C as a Jr. Design Engineer which was acquired by EMC in 2003. He has served as the Brunswick Branch Manager since 2004. Goodbread holds a Bachelors of Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech with Cooperative Education, has his EIT and is a certified GSWCC Level II Certified Plan Reviewer. Goodbread has been involved outside of EMC for many years with his local community by being active with the Exchange Club of Brunswick, American Cancer Society – Relay for Life events and the Boy Scouts of America.
When not hard at work, you can find him spending time with his wife Donna and son Andrew with fishing, hunting, camping, boating and other outdoor activities. Goodbread is a member of the First Baptist Church of Brunswick and is currently serving a Deacon and will be a part of a mission trip planned for summer of 2023 to Puerto Rico to help those in need and impacted by major hurricanes the last few years.
Goodbread's dedication to the company, colleagues, and clients has been invaluable and instrumental in contributing to the company’s success, according to a statement from EMC Engineering Services, Inc.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm providing services throughout the United States. With eleven office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services.
