March 31, 2021 - Kristi Perikly has joined Thomas & Hutton’s GIS Department as a GIS Analyst. Kristi received her graduate degree in GIS from Arizona State University and her undergraduate degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in geography and minoring in music.
She has recently worked as a public servant specializing in GIS both for the City of Scottsdale Planning Department and the City of Mesa Transportation Department. Kristi will be assisting the geothinQ GIS team with nationwide data acquisition, aggregation, and geoprocessing. She will also be assisting geothinQ with UI/UX design and customer success.
In her spare time, she loves to write music, take her dogs for adventurous walks, and watch scary movies with her husband.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
