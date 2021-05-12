May 12, 2021 - LS3P recently announced that Senior Associate Kristie Holden has been accepted into the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), a leading global professional office and industrial real estate association. SIOR membership denotes the highest standards for knowledge and ethics in the industry.
Holden, who joined LS3P’s Greenville office in 2017, is a member of the firm’s Business Development team. Within LS3P, she is a key player in discovering the needs of the Upstate, enhancing local economic growth and maintaining/developing client relationships. Holden earned her Bachelor of Science Architecture and Master of Architecture Health from Clemson University. Her professional experience includes development, marketing, architecture, and graphic design.
Holden has been actively involved in community and professional organizations. Along with SIOR, Holden is a member of SCEDA, ULI, and Upstate SC Alliance. She is very engaged in her community, acting as an ACE Mentor, Launch Greenville Coordinator, REWA Charity Golf Sponsor and Volunteer, and Special Olympics Gymnastics Volunteer. Holden has also held leadership positions with Opportunity Greenville, SCEDA, and Leadership Charleston.
Holden appreciates the honor of joining forces with the SOIR team. She believes that her background in architectural design and development will greatly benefit the real estate brokers and vice versa. “I want to be able to capture the knowledge that the elite of the elite brokers have to offer since they know what it takes to broker the deals for all those involved. It’s a pleasure to share the architectural knowledge that goes into the development deals,” says Holden, “This is a great opportunity for architecture and real estate to collide.”
For more information on LS3P, visit www.ls3p.com.
