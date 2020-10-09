October 9, 2020 - Laura Skellie, a superintendent at JE Dunn Construction, has been elected president of the Coastal Georgia Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). Prior to the president’s position she served the chapter as a director and committee chair.
“This is my 5th year in NAWIC between Birmingham and Coastal Georgia chapters, and I am honored to be able to take on the role of being the 2020-2021 President. While this year may not be like any others, I plan to continue to work on growing the Coastal Georgia chapter through our theme for the year: Engage, Elevate, Educate, and Explore!” commented Laura Skellie.
A 10-year industry veteran, Skellie is currently the superintendent overseeing the renovation of Coastal Harbor Treatment Center.
Her employment history prior to joining JE Dunn includes work as a project engineer with a general contractor and an architectural designer at an architectural firm both located in Birmingham.
Skellie received both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture from Lawrence Technological University. In addition to her role at NAWIC Skellie’s other community involvement includes: donating time through her photography, running her neighborhood community page, helping with historic restorations in her community, organizing a large clothing drive for coastal harbor, and JE Dunn Savannah’s community activities.
