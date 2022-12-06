December 6, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, continues to expand their team, recently hiring Logan Irvine as Civil Designer. In this position, Logan will be responsible for drafting comprehensive designs for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, as a part of project proposals, following their clients’ specifications and legal requirements.
Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Logan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Southern University. Growing up around his family’s construction company, Logan developed a passion, at a young age, for the hard work and brainpower that goes into building the world that we live in.
