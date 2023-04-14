April 14, 2023 - Coleman Company, Inc. has announced that Malorie Boyd has joined the team as Development Services Manager. Boyd will assist the Engineering and Survey team with project onboarding, management, and coordination.
Malorie Boyd is a lifelong resident of Effingham County. She resides with her husband of 12 years and three young children. She most recently served as Residential Operations Manager for Atlantic Waste Services. Boyd’s strong professional relationships with local counties and municipalities assisted with growing the business by nearly 50% in just a few years. She previously served as Public Works Coordinator for the City of Pooler where many of those relationships were formed. Boyd believes in a consistent growth mindset and working honestly to achieve goals. She looks forward to expanding existing relationships and making new ones as she enters the Civil Engineering industry.
