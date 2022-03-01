March 1, 2022 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity saw a record turnout for this year’s annual CEO Build that took place in Savannah’s Woodville-Tompkins neighborhood. Business leaders Sam McCachern (President/CEO, Thomas & Hutton) and Michael Owens (President/CEO, The Tourism Leadership Council) led this day of service for the community. In partnership with an additional eighteen local CEO’s, the group helped to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit, all while putting in place the framework for a roof on a new home.
Executives from around the region partnered on the construction of three houses, all in different stages of completion. This day of service included framing duties, attachment of exterior siding, and additional interior work. Participants were asked to contribute $1,000 to the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.
“It is a great feeling to come together with colleagues from all industries, working alongside each other to make a positive impact in our community,” said San McCachern in regards to the opportunity. “I am grateful to our local Habitat for Humanity for providing the resources and support that enable hardworking families to achieve their dream of quality, safe and affordable home-ownership.”
Zerik Samples, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, coordinated the day and was on-site working alongside volunteers.
“Mayor Johnson has put together a charge,” Samples stated, “to close the 21,000 housing deficiency gap in the next 10 years. And while our local government is spearheading this initiative, it is my plea for-profits and nonprofits to unite, so that together we are able to fulfill our Habitat mantra of ‘Let's Build Together.’ It truly does take a village and I thank each and every CEO for joining in this effort.”
Starting early, the group hit the ground running after a comprehensive safety orientation, and concluded with lunch provided by Donato’s Pizza.
