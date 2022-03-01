March 1, 2022 - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, is underway on construction of a new 130-door, 89,000-square-foot transload facility for TradePort Logistics in Charleston, South Carolina. The Keith Corporation is developing the project in partnership with South Carolina Ports Authority.
The site is located off Clements Ferry Road, in the Cainhoy area, providing proximity to the Port of Charleston. This is vital to the company’s transloading operation, which services high-volume retailers focused on speed-to-market.
“Retailers and consumers will greatly benefit from TradePort’s expansion in Charleston,” said Micah Mallace, senior vice president of marketing and sales for South Carolina Ports. “Transload services are in high demand and this facility will deliver much needed capacity in the supply chain. We look forward to our continued partnership with The Keith Corporation and TradePort Logistics.”
The 89,000-square-foot, concrete tilt-up building will have a 20-foot clear height, with 130 dock-doors and 630 trailer parking spaces, and approximately 2,000-square-feet of office space will be located at the front of the facility, which will have 110 employee parking spaces. An access road is being built to connect the facility to Charleston Regional Parkway.
Alan Lewis, managing partner of industrial development for The Keith Corporation, commented, “It’s great to partner with South Carolina Ports and Frampton Construction on yet another impressive project in the Charleston region. We look forward to additional developments in the future to help serve and grow Charleston’s port market.”
Keaton Green, vice president at Frampton Construction, added, “We’re excited to be underway on the construction of this transload facility for TradePort Logistics. It’s a step in the right direction toward alleviating the strain on the supply chain and enhancing the flow of goods to Charleston area residents.”
George Powers, president and CEO of TradePort Logistics, said, “The industry and the area are hungry for this type of facility. With this operation, we’ll take consumer goods more swiftly from seaport to store-front, lessening the supply chain backlog and speeding along the sales transaction, which is always a plus for the bottom-line.”
Berenyi Incorporated is the project architect, and Thomas + Hutton is the civil engineer. Work on the site is in progress and is scheduled to conclude in the summer of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.