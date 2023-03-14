March 14 - Veterans who are homeless, near homeless, or disabled have hope on the horizon in Dublin, Ga., thanks to a public-private project funded by Federal and State Historic and Low-Income Housing Tax credits. Once operational, Freedom’s Path (located at 1826 Veterans Boulevard) will provide 50 units of affordable housing to the most vulnerable of the veteran population. 

Cabretta Capital along with Solutions for Veterans, Regions Bank, the City of Dublin, the Dublin Housing Authority, Garrisons for Veterans, and Communities for Veterans became involved at the request of the Veterans Administration, which was seeking creative partnerships with developers and non-VA service providers. 

