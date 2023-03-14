March 14, 2023 - Catamount Constructors, Inc., a 100% employee-owned ENR Top 400 Contractor, announces two additional office openings: a new office location in Tampa, Florida and a return to Savannah, Georgia. With over 26 years of construction experience, Catamount is a top national industrial general contractor. Currently maintaining offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Denver, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas, Catamount will be opening these new office locations by May 2023. 

“These office expansions will allow us to better serve and grow existing client partnerships, as well as establish a local presence to expand new client relationships. We have demonstrated success in both of these markets, and are looking forward to capitalizing on the explosive industrial growth for our clients that Florida and Savannah are experiencing,” Scott Reynolds, Catamount’s National Industrial Division President, commented.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.