March 14, 2023 - Catamount Constructors, Inc., a 100% employee-owned ENR Top 400 Contractor, announces two additional office openings: a new office location in Tampa, Florida and a return to Savannah, Georgia. With over 26 years of construction experience, Catamount is a top national industrial general contractor. Currently maintaining offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Denver, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas, Catamount will be opening these new office locations by May 2023.
“These office expansions will allow us to better serve and grow existing client partnerships, as well as establish a local presence to expand new client relationships. We have demonstrated success in both of these markets, and are looking forward to capitalizing on the explosive industrial growth for our clients that Florida and Savannah are experiencing,” Scott Reynolds, Catamount’s National Industrial Division President, commented.
Stephanie Martinez, Vice President of Industrial at Catamount, will oversee the new Tampa Bay office. Starting with Catamount in 2012, Martinez has developed significant long-term relationships with major national industrial clients. Her strong background in project management and program development has continued to build Catamount’s industrial portfolio over the last decade. She works closely with other executives to grow the company’s industrial expertise with existing and new clients nationwide. Her expertise in adapting to clients’ needs will allow her to seamlessly transition her existing and new team members to serve clients across Florida.
“The expansion of seaports along the Southeast coast allows for an increase in imports and exports, which in turn creates a high demand for industrial space to package, sort or distribute," said Martinez. "Tampa Bay experienced back-to-back years of record-breaking levels of deliveries and the market has 20-year low vacancy rates. Fort Myers, Miami, and Jacksonville are experiencing vacancy rates between 0.5-2%. Our team is well posed to respond to our clients’ needs in the larger Florida market.”
Chris Copeland, Vice President of Industrial at Catamount, will oversee the Savannah office. With over 18 years of experience in the industry working with industrial clients nationwide, Copeland will lead this office opening as a seasoned professional. He demonstrates unparalleled responsiveness with client demands with strong attention to detail and exceptional planning skills. Copeland works closely with other Catamount executives to grow the company’s expertise across build to suit, spec warehouse, cold storage, and other industrial project types.
“We are excited to return to the Savannah market, where our existing clients are already active and where new clients are looking to continue building on this booming industrial demand," Copeland noted. "With the lowest vacancy rate in the country and an almost 30% increase in demand last year, Catamount is well posed to help our clients grow their presence and respond to these significant industrial needs in the Savannah area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.