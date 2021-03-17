March 17 - LS3P’s Uganda Women’s and Children’s Clinic is one of six winners of the 68th Annual Progressive Architecture Award. After 125 entries, the jurors Koray Duman, Daimian Hines, and Jeanne Gang selected projects that “exemplify how architecture in service of the greater good is worth celebrating,” according to ARCHITECT, who coordinates this annual award. Juror Jeanne Gang, FAIA says, “The design is sophisticated, environmentally sensitive, and light on the Earth. It takes away any stigma of going to a health clinic and creates an uplifting place. Think about how many people’s lives this will impact in a positive way.”
This 20,000 sq. feet medical campus in rural Mityana, Uganda will provide lab spaces, maternity wards, patient rooms, emergency services, optometry, dental, doctor housing, and a physician training center targeting maternal and infant care. A chapel anchors the patient care buildings which cascade down the site, with interstitial spaces programmed to facilitate connection and wellness. The use of local materials and typologies creates an architecture that is uniquely African and deeply rooted in place, community, and making; passive solar design strategies such as a floating roof, solar chimneys, and strategic dogtrots will allow the net-zero equatorial campus to function without HVAC.
The Savannah, GA-based non-profit client, GoDesign, partners with local American doctors and African locals to fund, design, and build unique solutions for healthcare, living, and educational spaces. The pro bono Clinic design was donated as part of the architects’ involvement with the 1+ initiative, which is committed to providing design excellence to non-profits.
