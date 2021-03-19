March 19, 2021 - Dewitt Tilton Group, a leading commercial construction company in the Southeast, held a groundbreaking to mark the beginning of work at the Berwick Retail Building, located at 30 Berwick Blvd., Savannah. The 7,000 square foot project will house two retail outlets and is expected to take eight months from the issuance of the building permit to its completion.
This groundbreaking was especially meaningful, as members of the Patel family held a short ceremony to bless the ground on which the new retail location will be built.
The 22-foot-tall steel building will be complemented by brick, stone and stucco, with parapet walls on all four sides. Interiors are open concept with drive-thru accessibility. The team at Dewitt Tilton Group are experts in this type of steel building design and construction, with many completed buildings to their credit. The exterior is subject to strict design guidelines given the proximity to Berwick Marketplace which is anchored by a Kroger supermarket and includes Starbucks, Subway, McDonald’s, The UPS Store, Great Clips and more.
Owner Mukesh Patel awarded the contract to the commercial construction company largely due to their reputation for quality, efficiency, value, and dedication to the builder-client relationship.
“The only thing better than the groundbreaking is the ribbon-cutting event celebrating the new business openings. We're confident this will happen on time and within budget,” said co-principal Chris Tilton. “After the planning and designing process, the fun really starts when we begin building the space for what we’re sure will be a successful business for the owners and tenants.”
For more information or to contact the Dewitt Tilton Group, call 912.777.3404 or visit www.dewitttiltongroup.com.
