March 2, 2021 - JE Dunn Construction will host an outreach event on Tuesday, March 2 to inform local certified contractors and vendors in the construction industry and related services of both educational and project opportunities.
The purpose of this meeting is for interested companies to learn about projects in the Beaufort County and surrounding lowcountry region, the prequalification and bidding process, bid package opportunities, and learn about JE Dunn’s Minority Contractor Development (MCD) program. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the Coastal Operations Team and build a relationship with JE Dunn.
The event with be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom, 1575 Fording Island Road, Hilton Head Island. To attend, RSVP to janet.bates@jedunn.com.
