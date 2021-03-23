March 23, 2021 - The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Coastal Georgia Chapter announced they were able to donate $2,500 worth of scholarships during the 2021 Women in Construction (WIC) Week, March 8-13. Funding for the scholarships was made possible through sponsorships and fundraising events held throughout the week. Recipients included WIC Week partner ACE Mentor Program of Savannah, Savannah Technical College, Windsor Forest High School, and Re:Purpose Savannah. The scholarships will go towards supporting education programs and career support in the construction industry.
“We were so inspired throughout WIC Week by so many women and their accomplishments within the built environment industry. We were thrilled to be able to donate and support future industry leaders to not only our partner ACE Mentor but many other leaders in education in construction and areas of the built environment,'' stated Laura Skelle, president of NAWIC Coastal Georgia.
The focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry. Highlights of the week included virtual and in-person workshops and tours of Re:Purpose Lumber Yard, Jenkins High School, Alair Homes Residential, and The Harambee House.
This year the Coastal Georgia Chapter partnered with the ACE (Architecture Construction Engineering) Mentor Program of Savannah. The ACE Mentor Program of Savannah introduces high school students to exciting careers in the architectural, construction, and engineering professions and supports their higher education goals through merit-based scholarships. They are currently serving high schoolers in the Southeast Georgia & South Carolina area virtually.
Sponsors for this year's event included Alair Homes, Corporate Environments, JDH Decks & Fences, Gibson Good Tools, Henry Plumbing, Colby Enterprises, Contractors Depot, JE Dunn, Mock Plumbing, J&L Glass, H+E Equipment, Guerry Lumber, McGriff Insurance Services, First Citizens Bank, Custom Cabinets, Shamrock Drones, and W Projects.
For the full review of the 2021 WIC Week events, participants and scholarship recipients visit www.nawiccoastalga.org.
