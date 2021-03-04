March 4, 2021 - Ethos Preservation recently announced the completion of several major projects and its involvement in others.
The firm, owned and operated by co-principals Ellen Harris and Rebecca Fenwick, recently completed a substantial and noteworthy initiative in Richmond Hill, earning accolades in the community by authoring the Ford Avenue Historic District Design Guidelines. Developed by Henry Ford in the 1930s and ‘40s, Richmond Hill has a unique history visible in the simple frame buildings painted white built by Ford that remain along Ford Avenue. At times threatened by demolition and alteration, these buildings are now protected thanks to Ethos’ work.
Ethos also recently published a Preservation Plan for the Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home in Camilla. The nonprofit Georgia B. Williams Nursing Home Inc. now has a roadmap to guide efforts as they launch a fundraising campaign to rehabilitate the historic home of Beatrice Borders. Named in honor of her mother, Borders was a third-generation African-American midwife who birthed 6,000 babies in her home through the turmoil of segregation in the Jim Crow South.
In addition to those projects, Ethos is part of the team for the Master Plan project for Savannah’s Forsyth Park and is authoring a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Emery Thomas Auditorium for the City of Dublin. The firm has been involved in the development of local historic districts, authored municipal ordinances, developed preservation plans, created design guidelines, and successfully facilitated the receipt of numerous historic tax credit incentives for their clients.
For more information, visit www.ethospreservation.com.
