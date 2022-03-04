March 4, 2022 - Len The Plumber (LTP), a full-service residential plumbing company based in Baltimore, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Canady’s Heating, Air, Plumbing, a full-service provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services located in Savannah, GA. Canady’s was founded in 1986 and serves six counties in eastern Georgia. Both Canady’s partners, Fred Canady and Kyle Canady, will stay on post-close and continue to run the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, Canady’s was identified as a key partner to help us expand our residential services south of the Mid Atlantic.
“Fred shares a similar passion for serving our communities with an approach that prioritizes customer service, and being recognized within our industry as an employer of choice,” Cooper explained. "We look forward to growing the Canady’s brand together with a strong team.”
Jeff Aiello, Managing Director, TSCP, added, “Canady’s is an exceptional business that brings meaningful scale and expertise in HVAC into Len The Plumber and extends Len The Plumber’s operations into a new and attractive geography in the southeast. We are excited to partner with Fred Canady and Kyle Canady to accelerate Canady’s growth with Len The Plumber.”
