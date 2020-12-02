December 2, 2020 - Lynch Associates Architects has announced the hiring of Mariel Hamer, M.Arch. as Project Designer. In her position, Hamer will work closely with the firm partners to provide contemporary design solutions for unique and historical contexts.
Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Hamer vacationed with her family in Savannah, which ignited her passion for architecture and architecture history. Those trips also sparked a lifelong dream to live and work here, preserving, adapting and improving the built environment through design. Hamer is excited to finally be working in her favorite city alongside a team of creative professionals and looks forward to taking an active role in Savannah’s preservation community.
Hamer earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in May 2020. Her thesis, “Arrested Development: Re-Consuming Industrial Ruins” was selected to represent her program at the CriticalMASS Graduate Research Symposium. Prior to her graduate work, Hamer earned a Bachelor of Architecture from UNC Charlotte with minors in Architecture History and Criticisms and Classical Studies. During her time in school, Hamer interned with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission and worked as the 2019 Scholarship in Practice recipient at C Design. Hamer also was a board member of Freedom By Design, the service branch of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), where she led fellow architecture students to design, fund and build community projects.
“We are delighted to welcome Mariel to the Lynch Associates Architects team,” says the firm’s founder and principal, Becky Lynch. “Her lifelong passion for historic preservation is evident in her past work, and her skills and enthusiasm are an asset to our team and community.”
Lynch Associates Architects creates exceptional projects in context, producing work that is inventive, timeless, and tailored to unique clients and environments.
For more information visit lyncharch.com
