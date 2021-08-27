August 27, 2021 - JE Dunn Construction has announced the promotion of Marques Lowe to the role of regional safety director for the company’s East Region that includes offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Raleigh, Savannah and Tampa .
Lowe joined JE Dunn in 2020, serving as safety manager for its Carolinas division, overseeing the development, management, and implementation of all safety programs that ensure the company’s regulatory, local and governmental compliances.
With him he brought 24 years of continuous construction safety experience, having worked for multiple years, domestically and internationally, on heavy commercial and industrial projects. Over his career, has also worked across multiple business lines of construction such as energy and chemicals, mines and metals, power, renewable energy, oil and gas and life sciences.
In his new role, Lowe will provide overall direction and leadership on safety and health matters for the region in support of JE Dunn’s national safety goals and strategy. This position will also be responsible for implementing safety programs and methods within the region, providing statistical reports and leading safety training activities.
“Since joining our team, Marques has continued to grow and build relationships with our customers, trade partners and internal construction teams,” said JE Dunn Regional President Dan Kaufman. “I look forward to the leadership he will provide in an area that is so critical to our business.”
A native of North Carolina, Lowe was born in Raleigh and raised in Holly Springs. He and his wife and six children now call Atlanta home. Outside of JE Dunn, Lowe enjoys outdoor wood and masonry projects and traveling. To date, he and his family have visited 26 countries so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.