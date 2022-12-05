December 5, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Administrative Assistant, Mary Margaret Johansen.
Johansen works closely with the firm's Chief Operating Officer to support the firm's managers and employees by overseeing the company's day-to-day administrative duties. Additionally, she works closely with the firm's civil engineering division in a project-based support capacity. Ms. Johansen obtained a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts & Culture in Society with a minor in Interior Design & Marketing from Georgia Southern University.
