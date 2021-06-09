June 9, 2021 - Coleman Company, a civil engineering and land surveying firm based in Savannah, Ga., recently announced that Matt Maulden has joined the firm as a project engineer. In this role, Maulden will focus on delivering professional engineering, design and planning services for Coleman’s municipal, commercial and industrial clients.
Maulden joins Coleman Co. with more than 20 years of civil engineering experience in both the private and public sectors, including a long-term position with the City of Savannah, and U.S. Army Military Installations. At Coleman, Maulden is currently focusing on designing water and wastewater municipal systems, hydraulic modeling and lift station designs, and compiling specifications, design calculations reports, cost estimates, and preparation of construction documents for clients.
Raised in Ludowici, Ga., Maulden studied at Middle Georgia College for three years, with a civil engineering focus, before transferring to Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech in 2001. He is a licensed civil engineer.
Throughout his career, Maulden has enjoyed participating in leadership and membership capacities for dozens of community nonprofit and professional organizations including the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, Habitat for Humanity, First Love Ministries, Hobbit Homes for Retirement, Home Economics Learning Preservation Company, Coastal Homeschool Baseball Athletic Group Support Member, Cub Scout Leader, Mission Synergistics,Countryside Baptist Church in Guyton, Ga., and Solomon’s Lodge #1, Savannah, Ga.
