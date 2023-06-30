June 30, 2023 - Matt Soares will be launching ARCO's Savannah office as a Design/Build Manager.
Soares has five years of construction experience and will be part of the team growing ARCO’s client base locally in Savannah, Georgia as well as nationally. As a Design/Build Manager, he is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects, from planning and design to procurement and construction. He is also responsible for ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
