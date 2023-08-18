August 18, 2023 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Max Brimigion, EIT as a Civil Designer.
Brimigion joins the firm’s Private Civil Division with a range of civil engineering experience in water and sewer systems, land development, transportation engineering and construction management. He is an Army ROTC and served as a football team captain at Virginia Military Institute where he earned a full scholarship based on his academic and athletic achievements.
