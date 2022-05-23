May 23, 2022 - G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural and survey services, recently announced the acquisition and addition of metro-Atlanta, Georgia-based, Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. (Hayes James) to the Hussey Gay Bell family of companies. Hayes James, through their Atlanta and Blue Ridge offices provides civil engineering, planning and survey services, complimenting Hussey Gay Bell’s existing Atlanta office which provides transportation and civil engineering, as well as architecture. Hayes James will transition operations under the Hussey Gay Bell brand effective immediately and will build Hussey Gay Bell to 150 professionals.
With offices in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, Hussey Gay Bell’s acquisition of Hayes James will further strengthen the firm’s existing metro-Atlanta brand presence in core market segments. The strategic partnership allows Hussey Gay Bell to align the company’s vision to grow its existing client base and technical abilities, while cross selling the diverse professional services that Hussey Gay Bell can provide to the many long-standing Hayes James clients.
“The addition of Hayes James to the Hussey Gay Bell family enhances our reach and adds further depth to our service teams through the incredible addition of a deep bench of 30-plus licensed Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors, Professional Landscape Architects and their respective support teams. The complimentary nature of the firms’ histories, capabilities and cultures provides us with a unique opportunity to increase our capacity to continue our 60-plus year commitment to servicing clients in our core market segments throughout the Southeast and notably clients in the metro-Atlanta region,” said Bell.
“The decision to join Hussey Gay Bell was deeply rooted in our leadership’s commitment to the same core values of client service and execution of projects that improve our communities. Hussey Gay Bell and Hayes James’ leadership recognize that the firms’ complimentary cultures and shared values are at the heart of our businesses. I look forward to coming together as we work to realize the full benefits of a united team by blending our firm’s resources, services and culture with the Hussey Gay Bell brand,” said Mark Bond, PE, President of Hayes James.
Mark Bond, PE will continue on as President of Hussey Gay Bell’s Atlanta office. In addition, Christie Sims, PLA; Reid Dyer, PLA; and Chris Caudle, AIA, will continue on as Vice Presidents.
