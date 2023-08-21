August 21, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced its newest Professional Engineer (PE) in Georgia. Megan Cook passed the Principles and Practices of Engineering Civil exam with the Water Resources and Environmental depth examination and satisfied the experience requirements needed to become a PE.
Cook is an Environmental Designer and joined Thomas & Hutton in 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Georgia Southern University. As a Designer, Cook is responsible for planning, designing, permitting, and constructing water and wastewater infrastructure projects such as new water supply and treatment, wastewater conveyance and treatment, and existing utility relocations and extensions.
