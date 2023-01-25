January 25, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced its newest Professional Engineer (PE) in Georgia. Michael Lerque passed the Principles and Practices of Engineering Civil exam with the Water Resources and Environmental depth examination and satisfied the experience requirements needed to become a PE.
Michael Lerque is a Civil Designer and joined Thomas & Hutton in 2015 as a CAD Technician, shortly after obtaining his degree in physics at Armstrong State University (Georgia Southern University). With a penchant for engineering and design, Michael further examined the opportunity to obtain his Engineer In Training (EIT) in the state of Georgia with his background in physics. With the support of his mentors and peers, Michael obtained his EIT certification in 2017 and went on to obtain his PE.
