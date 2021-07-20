July 20, 2021 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia engineering firm, recently announced the addition of Michael Sack as Construction Liaison and Project Manager, a new position within the growing company. In this role, he will be the company’s primary contact for all construction-related needs. He will manage RFIs, submittal drawing approval, inspection requests, construction surveying and value engineering following design.
Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company. He’s a graduate of Georgia Southern University's Construction Management Program and comes to us with over 10 years of experience in the construction industry. With his leadership in this new position, M.E. Sack Engineering will be able to further streamline their approach to bring their clients more in every aspect of engineering, from conception to completion.
Michael is married to Lauryn Sack and has two daughters. They live in Statesboro, Georgia with their two dogs and two goats.
