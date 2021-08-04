August 4, 2021 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia engineering firm, recently announced Mike Schmidt’s return to the team as Engineering Designer. In this role he will use computer-aided design (CAD) software to create efficient residential and commercial environments for our clients. Schmidt’s goal is to help create communities that provide families space to live, work and play as well as cost effective solutions for clients.
With over 26 years of experience in civil engineering, Schmidt has worked on many large scale developments across the Southeast, including: Sun City Hilton Head, Latitude Margaritaville in the Bluffton, South Carolina area and the new Plant Riverside District and Riverwalk in downtown Savannah. He brings a wealth of knowledge in advanced design techniques and 3-D modeling. Schmidt is a graduate of Middle Georgia State College.
A native of Albany, Georgia, Schmidt enjoys photography, fishing and boating in his free time. He has two grown children; a 20 year old daughter who attends Georgia State University and a 14 year old son who is starting high school this fall.
Visit mesack.com for more information.
