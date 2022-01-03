January 3, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced that Mishell Eubanks has joined their Civil Department as a Designer in Savannah.
She graduated from Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral in Guayaquil, Ecuador with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Mishelll previously worked at Cullen Grummit & Roe as a site inspector for the Posorja Multi-Purpose Terminal in Ecuador.
In her role at Thomas & Hutton, Mishell’s responsibilities include preparing site development construction drawings, submitting permit applications, conducting various calculations related to site development, and assisting the project team with design and plan production for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. She is currently working on projects ranging from an urban infill multifamily development to an emergency operations center.
Away from the office, Mishell likes to spend time with friends and family, learn new recipes, and travel.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
