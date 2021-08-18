August 18, 2021 - Barge Design Solutions announced that Nancy Schultz, vice president of global consulting company North Highland, has joined its board of directors.
“After more than ten years of knowing Nancy and serving on a board with her, I have seen how she puts employees first and understands clients' needs,” said Bob Higgins, CEO of Barge Design Solutions. “I am beyond excited she is joining us in this role at Barge. She is bringing over 35 years of management consulting expertise to help us better serve our employees and customers.”
Since being an initial founder of the Nashville office of North Highland, Schultz has built the office into a thriving practice. She has also been integral in developing and executing strategies to build a global health care industry practice, which has grown quickly under her leadership.
Schultz has more than 35 years of consulting experience and will continue her role at North Highland while serving on the Barge board of directors. Her consulting experience includes helping clients design and implement growth strategies with a particular focus on data and analytics, technology, and customer experience. This expertise spans manufacturing, retail, the public sector and health care and includes companies across the Fortune 500/1000 spectrum.
“Joining the board of directors at Barge is a highlight moment for me,” Schultz said. “Barge has a long track record of success and innovation, and it’s an honor to be part of the exciting things ahead for the firm. I look forward to supporting the continued success of this employee-owned company that has shaped our community in so many positive ways.”
An active member of the Nashville community, Schultz is on the board of Music City Baseball, an organization helping bring major league baseball to Music City. She also served as board president for three years and board member for more than 10 years at Nashville Children’s Alliance, a nonprofit organization. Schultz received the Nashville Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Award in 2015 and 2016 and holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and mathematics from Vanderbilt University.
Schultz is the ninth member of the Barge board of directors and joins a group composed of internal Barge leadership including Steve Edwards, Randy Ferguson, Shannon Lambert, Chris Provost, Carrie Stokes and Higgins, and respected leaders and experts Dan McConville and Lynn Schrier-Behler.
Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multidisciplinary practice areas. The employee-owned company is more than 400-people strong and serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations, including locations in Atlanta, Gwinnett County, Columbus and Savannah. Learn more at bargedesign.com.
