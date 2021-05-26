May 26, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton, a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, surveying and other consulting services to public and private clients, recently announced the addition of Nash Norton to their Savannah office.
Nash Norton has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Water Resources Department as a Designer. A Colorado native, Nash graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a Bio-Resources option. In his role as a Designer, Nash will prepare construction drawings, conduct engineering calculations for storm drainage infrastructure, and prepare permit applications associated with residential, commercial, industrial and or municipal projects. Away from the office, Nash likes to fly fish, backpack, rock climb, and play the guitar.
Thomas & Hutton is in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
